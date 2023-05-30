Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

