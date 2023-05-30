Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,607,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after buying an additional 141,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

