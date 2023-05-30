Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Shares Down 0.4%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.
