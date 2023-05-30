NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $188.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

