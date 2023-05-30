Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

About Niterra

Niterra Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, technical ceramics, and related products for internal combustion engines. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Technical Ceramics, and Others. The Automotive segment deals with the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, glow plugs, automotive sensors, ceramic engine parts, and other automotive components.

