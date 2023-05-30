Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,628,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,673,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,540,000 after buying an additional 207,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,624 shares of company stock worth $323,533. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.