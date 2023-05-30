NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.7 %

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

