NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.50. 32,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,789,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,982,000 after acquiring an additional 257,856 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,843,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 271.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

