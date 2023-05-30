O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7,574.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $736,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 623,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

