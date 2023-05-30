Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 52.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Olin by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

