Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

