Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORA. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ORA opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

