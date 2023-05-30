Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Position Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000.

BATS:PTMC opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

