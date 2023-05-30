Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (USDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.