Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 167,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,617,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,442,000 after purchasing an additional 721,574 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 523,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

PTEN stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

