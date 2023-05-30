Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
NYSE:TLK opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $31.95.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
