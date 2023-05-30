Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

NYSE:TLK opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $8,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after buying an additional 287,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 251,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $5,861,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

