Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Photronics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

