Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

