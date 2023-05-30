Pictet & Cie Europe SA Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

