Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

