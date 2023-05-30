PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,132 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.1 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,220 shares of company stock worth $2,445,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

