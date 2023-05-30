PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,407 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

About UBS Group

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.