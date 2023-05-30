PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,482 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Evergy by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Evergy by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,579,544 in the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

