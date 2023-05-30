PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.