PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lear by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,579 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

NYSE LEA opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.50. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

