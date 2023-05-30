PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $279,520,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUR opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

