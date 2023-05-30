PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 678 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 556,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Carmen M. Bowser purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert A. Plante purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $104,591.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $192,830 in the last ninety days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGC stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $494.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

