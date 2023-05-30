PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $273,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cable One by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $620.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,464.20.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

