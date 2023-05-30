PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after purchasing an additional 444,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after purchasing an additional 924,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

