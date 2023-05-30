PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,734,000 after buying an additional 86,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after buying an additional 208,704 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after buying an additional 562,974 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.