PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

