PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 634,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.