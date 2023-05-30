PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,009.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,756 shares of company stock worth $1,956,985. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

