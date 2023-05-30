PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

WestRock stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -22.63%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

