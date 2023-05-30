PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 268.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth $13,274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth $9,335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 611.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,442,726 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Barclays Stock Up 0.4 %

Barclays Profile

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

