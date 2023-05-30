PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

