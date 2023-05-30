PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at WSFS Financial
In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WSFS Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WSFS Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.