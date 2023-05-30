PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Up 0.4 %

Chemed Dividend Announcement

CHE stock opened at $541.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.71. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

