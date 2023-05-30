PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE CPT opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.