PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

VNT stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

