PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Up 0.7 %

CTLT opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

