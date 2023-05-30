PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,728 shares of company stock worth $215,270,491. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

