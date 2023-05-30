PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IART. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

