PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $246.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.17 and a 200 day moving average of $273.77. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.38.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.