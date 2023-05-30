PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after buying an additional 632,299 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in IAC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after buying an additional 432,444 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IAC by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 393,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,858,000 after purchasing an additional 341,749 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 231,052 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

