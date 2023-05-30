PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,055 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,540 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

NYSE:LVS opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

