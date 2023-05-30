PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,281 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

