PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 27,077 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,172,000 after buying an additional 238,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,570,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,912,000 after purchasing an additional 82,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,082 shares of company stock worth $311,401. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

