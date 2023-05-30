PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 953.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.34.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

