PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 602 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFIV opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

